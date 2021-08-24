Zacks Investment Research Lowers Culp (NYSE:CULP) to Hold

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

CULP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.99. 11,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Culp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

