Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to “Hold”

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.