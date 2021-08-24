ZB Token (ZB) Market Cap Hits $143.66 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $143.66 million and $3.26 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.00 or 0.00791073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099545 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

