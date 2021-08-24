ZINC Market Capitalization Hits $66,419.38 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $66,419.38 and approximately $26.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00791320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00098182 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.