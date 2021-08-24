Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $187.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.91 million and the highest is $195.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $125.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $660.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $671.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $897.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.47 million to $931.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,472. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.98 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $259.84.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

