Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENIA stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

