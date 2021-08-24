ZUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $250,948.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00124139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.95 or 1.00079685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.11 or 0.00994359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.82 or 0.06691236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

