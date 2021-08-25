-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.