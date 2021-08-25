-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ATI Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATIP stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.