-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. IMAX posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $15.62. 24,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,238. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.78.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

