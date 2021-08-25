-$0.15 EPS Expected for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.06). Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%.

Several research firms have commented on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

BNR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,080. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.