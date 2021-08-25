$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.95. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

