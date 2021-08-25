$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 44,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $884.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $108,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,852 shares of company stock valued at $221,837. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.