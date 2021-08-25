-$0.42 EPS Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). GameStop reported earnings of ($1.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

GME traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.09. 348,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,212. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -113.27 and a beta of -2.17. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $7,118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

