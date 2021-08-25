$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million.

A number of analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $83.38 on Friday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

