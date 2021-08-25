$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 731,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,752. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

