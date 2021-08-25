$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. Cedar Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CDR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

