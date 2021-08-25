$1.13 EPS Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.15. Fox Factory reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Truist boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 86,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,743. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.95 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

