$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after buying an additional 989,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 1,133,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.