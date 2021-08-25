$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will report sales of $1.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. electroCore reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ECOR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in electroCore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

