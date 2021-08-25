$1.75 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.57. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
JACK traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.48. 4,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,388. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
