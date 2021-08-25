$1.75 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.57. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.48. 4,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,388. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

