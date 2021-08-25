$10.61 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce sales of $10.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $11.81 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $87.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 303,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,692 shares of company stock valued at $11,157,833. Insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,583,000 after acquiring an additional 117,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

