10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $243,090.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $243,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 299,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

