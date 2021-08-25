$132.12 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $132.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $525.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $538.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.54 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HR. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE HR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.