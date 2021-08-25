1,342 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,045,000 after acquiring an additional 607,012 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,522. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FNF opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

