13,736 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Sanderson Farms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.23. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

