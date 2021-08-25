160,061 Shares in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Acquired by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 160,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,000. QIAGEN makes up 1.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,264. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

