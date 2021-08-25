1,698 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $159.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

