$176.97 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce $176.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $186.40 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $141.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $659.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.30 million, with estimates ranging from $557.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 6,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

