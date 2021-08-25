1,890 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.