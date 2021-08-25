1,890 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AXP opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.
Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.