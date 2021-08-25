1,921 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after acquiring an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

