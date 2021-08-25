1irstcoin (FST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,135.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $12.83 million and $23,135.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000761 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00160008 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

