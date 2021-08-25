1ST Source Bank Invests $218,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

UHS opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

