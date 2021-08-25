$2.10 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.38. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $2.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $12.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.95. The company had a trading volume of 547,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,870. The stock has a market cap of $453.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.