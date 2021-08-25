$2.28 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report sales of $2.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $6.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.56 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $44.04. 354,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

