$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,791. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.