$2.93 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.89 and the highest is $2.96. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $210.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,335 shares of company stock worth $30,887,343. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

