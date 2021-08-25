2,100 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.56. 194,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,849,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

