$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEMD. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,126. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

