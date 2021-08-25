21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.09 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 66,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,188. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

