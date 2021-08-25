25,000 Shares in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:LWACU opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.