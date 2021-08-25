2,635 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $378.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

