$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 6,306,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

