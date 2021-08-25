311,098 Shares in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 311,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Knoll during the first quarter worth $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Knoll in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 70.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNL remained flat at $$25.04 on Wednesday. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

