$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.70 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $664.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

