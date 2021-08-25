$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million.

Several research firms have commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

