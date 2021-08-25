$34.85 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to report $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million.

Several research firms have commented on RBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.