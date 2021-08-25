36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

KRKR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 118,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,727. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. 36Kr has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research note on Wednesday.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

