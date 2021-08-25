$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $470,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 million to $3.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $9.78 million to $11.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

NYXH traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 6,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,429. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

