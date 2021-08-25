$4.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $4.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.91 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.