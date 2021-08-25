$43.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $43.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.56 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $37.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $190.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $213.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $220.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.43. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

